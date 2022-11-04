« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 629

 by Ross Scrivener on Nov 4th 2022

1) This is My Best Side by Taffy

2) Where light usually does not reach by haskar

3) Fallen Beauty by *lynn

4) My first ever Dandelion by Diana

5) Kaka by Carole G

6) Collecting Acorns by Shepherdman's Wife

7) Clear Blue Evening by Peter Dulis

8) Morning magic by Faye Turner

9) Moonset on the Navajo Nation by KV

10) Driving the Pig Trail by Milanie

11) Fall Leaves, Cont. by gloria jones

12) 2022-10-30 back home by Mona

13) Sunday morning #1 by LManning (Laura)

14) Weather Choices! by Louise & Ken

15) peeking over mums knee by KoalaGardens🐨

16) Backyard by Call me Joe

17) Low Tide by 4rky

18) Natural patterns by Wylie

19) Sun Falling Into the Ocean by Jane Pittenger

20) My best bee shot ever …… and grabbed on my iPhone waiting for the bus! by John Falconer



  1. This is My Best Side by taffy

  2. Where light usually does not reach by haskar

  3. Fallen Beauty by lynnz

  4. My first ever Dandelion by ludwigsdiana

  5. Kaka by yorkshirekiwi

  6. Collecting Acorns by shepherdmanswife

  7. Clear Blue Evening by pdulis

  8. Morning magic by fayefaye

  9. Moonset on the Navajo Nation by kvphoto

  10. Driving the Pig Trail by milaniet

  11. Fall Leaves, Cont. by seattlite

  12. 2022-10-30 back home by mona65

  13. Sunday morning #1 by ljmanning

  14. Weather Choices! by Weezilou

  15. peeking over mums knee by koalagardens

  16. Backyard by joemuli

  17. Low Tide by 4rky

  18. Natural patterns by pusspup

  19. Sun Falling Into the Ocean by jgpittenger

  20. My best bee shot ever …… and grabbed on my iPhone waiting for the bus! by johnfalconer



Share
Comments
Post a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
 Tweets ahoy!
 Join the Group
 Pin With Me
Recent Articles
Interesting Posts
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise