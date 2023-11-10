Official Top 20 Chart - Week 691

1) Fishing at Sebastian Inlet by PhotoCrazy
2) Lakeside Birds by Peter Dulis
3) Early Morning Sky by Islandgirl
4) Hermit crab and home by Dawn
5) Autumn in the forest by haskar
6) Morning Dew by Corinne C
7) Aurora by Richard Brown
8) Birubi Camels by Babs
9) Sundowners at the dam by Diana
10) Crater Lake Milky Way Reedit by Jane Pittenger
11) another cold morning by April
12) I'm so Pretty by Faye Turner
13) A few waves today by Susan Wakely
14) reds by amyK
15) Buffeted buds....... by ~*~ Jo ~*~
16) Barred Owl by Paula Fontanini
17) Autumn Leaves by Carole Sandford
18) Chicago Sunset, Not Too Shabby by Taffy
19) one wet Valentine by KoalaGardens🐨
20) Commondale by Margaret Brown
