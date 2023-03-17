Official Top 20 Chart - Week 647

1) Vatican Reflected in the Tiber River by Taffy
2) Mr Downy by *lynn
3) Roseate Spoonbill by PhotoCrazy
4) Spring in the park 1 by haskar
5) In Between by Call me Joe
6) Blue by Pam
7) Winter Gazebo by Peter Dulis
8) 2023-03-09 uncurling by Mona
9) Rainbow 2023 - purple 2 by Carole Sandford
10) Still Winter Here by Faye Turner
11) Watching the Sunset by Babs
12) Follow The Dots by Corinne C
13) This Morning's Sunrise P3127003 by Merrelyn
14) Rainbow Purple by Shutterbug
15) frosty by April
16) hiding in plain sight by KoalaGardens🐨
17) Juvenile Northern Goshawk Preening by Jane Pittenger
18) Friends or enemies by Diana
19) Winter Weeds by Paula Fontanini
20) Blackfriars Station Abstract by Renee Salamon
- Vatican Reflected in the Tiber River by taffy
- Mr Downy by lynnz
- Roseate Spoonbill by photographycrazy
- Spring in the park 1 by haskar
- In Between by joemuli
- Blue by pamalama
- Winter Gazebo by pdulis
- 2023-03-09 uncurling by mona65
- Rainbow 2023 - purple 2 by carole_sandford
- Still Winter Here by fayefaye
- Watching the Sunset by onewing
- Follow The Dots by corinnec
- This Morning's Sunrise P3127003 by merrelyn
- Rainbow Purple by shutterbug49
- frosty by aecasey
- hiding in plain sight by koalagardens
- Juvenile Northern Goshawk Preening by jgpittenger
- Friends or enemies by ludwigsdiana
- Winter Weeds by bluemoon
- Blackfriars Station Abstract by rensala