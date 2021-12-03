Official Top 20 Chart - Week 582

1) Winter Wonderland by Peter Dulis
2) Ellie in the snow by Shepherdman's Wife
3) 2021-11-29 first real snow this season by Mona
4) Whoooooo? You! Happy Thanksgiving!!! by PhotoCrazy
5) Mist in the Valley's.. by julia
6) Another Steamy Morning by Islandgirl
7) Feels like Christmas by Faye Turner
8) Playing with light by haskar
9) Snowy Heather by carol white
10) Beach Find by KWind
11) Piles by Chris Cook
12) Beach huts in the snow by Casablanca
13) On a cold and frosty morning by Beryl Lloyd
14) It's My Nut by KV
15) Geese at Sunrise by Milanie
16) Chrysanthemums........... by ~*~ Jo ~*~
17) Wintery sunrise by Lesley
18) Multi colored sky by mittens (Marilyn)
19) Orange Sky by tony gig
20) bye bye babies by KoalaGardens🐨
- Winter Wonderland by pdulis
- Ellie in the snow by shepherdmanswife
- 2021-11-29 first real snow this season by mona65
- Whoooooo? You! Happy Thanksgiving!!! by photographycrazy
- Mist in the Valley's.. by julzmaioro
- Another Steamy Morning by radiogirl
- Feels like Christmas by fayefaye
- Playing with light by haskar
- Snowy Heather by carolmw
- Beach Find by kwind
- Piles by cdcook48
- Beach huts in the snow by casablanca
- On a cold and frosty morning by beryl
- It's My Nut by kvphoto
- Geese at Sunrise by milaniet
- Chrysanthemums........... by ziggy77
- Wintery sunrise by tinley23
- Multi colored sky by mittens
- Orange Sky by tonygig
- bye bye babies by koalagardens