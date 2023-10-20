Official Top 20 Chart - Week 688

1) Learning to fish by PhotoCrazy
2) Walking the dog by Wylie
3) Roads in the winelands by Diana
4) The Old Church by Peter Dulis
5) Shining in the Darkness by Carole Sandford
6) Dog Run Visitors by Corinne C
7) The End of the Rainbow by Issi Bannerman
8) The city in the blue hour by haskar
9) The Common blue mosaic......... by ~*~ Jo ~*~
10) Mist and autumn fields by Joan Robillard
11) Fall Colors by *lynn
12) Reason For The Season by Junan Heath
13) Frankfort, Michigan by amyK
14) The Yellow House by Babs
15) Tulip Stairs by KWind
16) observing movement by KoalaGardens🐨
17) Caught between the motion by kali
18) Foxglove buds by Dawn
19) Fall 2023 by gloria jones
20) Inside the cathedral by Judith Johnson
- Learning to fish by photographycrazy
- Walking the dog by pusspup
- Roads in the winelands by ludwigsdiana
- The Old Church by pdulis
- Shining in the Darkness by carole_sandford
- Dog Run Visitors by corinnec
- The End of the Rainbow by jamibann
- The city in the blue hour by haskar
- The Common blue mosaic......... by ziggy77
- Mist and autumn fields by joansmor
- Fall Colors by lynnz
- Reason For The Season by paintdipper
- Frankfort, Michigan by amyk
- The Yellow House by onewing
- Tulip Stairs by kwind
- observing movement by koalagardens
- Caught between the motion by kali66
- Foxglove buds by Dawn
- Fall 2023 by seattlite
- Inside the cathedral by busylady