Official Top 20 Chart - Week 688

 by Ross S. on Oct 20th 2023

1) Learning to fish by PhotoCrazy

2) Walking the dog by Wylie

3) Roads in the winelands by Diana

4) The Old Church by Peter Dulis

5) Shining in the Darkness by Carole Sandford

6) Dog Run Visitors by Corinne C

7) The End of the Rainbow by Issi Bannerman

8) The city in the blue hour by haskar

9) The Common blue mosaic......... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

10) Mist and autumn fields by Joan Robillard

11) Fall Colors by *lynn

12) Reason For The Season by Junan Heath

13) Frankfort, Michigan by amyK

14) The Yellow House by Babs

15) Tulip Stairs by KWind

16) observing movement by KoalaGardens🐨

17) Caught between the motion by kali

18) Foxglove buds by Dawn

19) Fall 2023 by gloria jones

20) Inside the cathedral by Judith Johnson



