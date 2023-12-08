Official Top 20 Chart - Week 695

1) Close-up by PhotoCrazy
2) Bubble in the Evergreen........... by ~*~ Jo ~*~
3) A Cold and Frosty Morning by Issi Bannerman
4) Taffy at the Rookery by Junko Y
5) Mockingbird in the Fog by Milanie
6) Listening carefully by Diana
7) Fog on the Lake by Corinne C
8) Winter Thistles by Peter Dulis
9) I’ve been given some Dalia’s today this is one of them by Dawn
10) Magic Morning by Faye Turner
11) Reflection by Brian
12) It looks very festive by haskar
13) Bonnie's tree by KoalaGardens🐨
14) Milkweed Pods by Junan Heath
15) Camden Lock by Renee Salamon
16) Sudden Fog! by Carole Sandford
17) Frosty web by Judith Johnson
18) The last one by LManning (Laura)
19) Natures perfection... by julia
20) Narnia? by Richard Brown
- Close-up by photographycrazy
- Bubble in the Evergreen........... by ziggy77
- A Cold and Frosty Morning by jamibann
- Taffy at the Rookery by jyokota
- Mockingbird in the Fog by milaniet
- Listening carefully by ludwigsdiana
- Fog on the Lake by corinnec
- Winter Thistles by pdulis
- I’ve been given some Dalia’s today this is one of them by Dawn
- Magic Morning by fayefaye
- Reflection by briaan
- It looks very festive by haskar
- Bonnie's tree by koalagardens
- Milkweed Pods by paintdipper
- Camden Lock by rensala
- Sudden Fog! by carole_sandford
- Frosty web by busylady
- The last one by ljmanning
- Natures perfection... by julzmaioro
- Narnia? by rjb71