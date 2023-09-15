Official Top 20 Chart - Week 683

1) On the run! by PhotoCrazy
2) Frog Says, "Yes, I'm a Cliché" by Taffy
3) Solitude by Diana
4) Mmmm where do I choose this time ? by Dawn
5) Grasshopper by haskar
6) The Lonely Lake Tree by Peter Dulis
7) Early morning by Richard Brown
8) 2023-09-08 view from mount rigi by Mona
9) Toledo on the Tajo by Renee Salamon
10) Pollen Collector by Junan Heath
11) Sunset paddle by Susan Wakely
12) Loaded by Corinne C
13) Kangaroo and joey. Emerald Beach near Coffs Harbour Mid North Coast NSW by John Falconer
14) communal dining by April
15) Colour That WAS in the garden by JackieR
16) Lake Tarawera Sunset by Carole G
17) Badlands Sunrise by KV
18) Backlighting by gloria jones
19) Alone and Blue by Call me Joe
20) A different Ruxton sunset by KWind
