Official Top 20 Chart - Week 697

1) Spear fishing by PhotoCrazy
2) Painted with rain by haskar
3) A pop of colour by Diana
4) Curling by Dawn
5) Endless Sea by Peter Dulis
6) Christmas Ball by Junan Heath
7) Morning Walk in the Sunlight by Jane Pittenger
8) A Quick Walk by Corinne C
9) Mr Christmas Himself by Carole Sandford
10) fog & the river by amyK
11) Christmas Eve Light Show by Issi Bannerman
12) Winter solstice sunset at the coast by Joan Robillard
13) 2023-12-25 silence by Mona
14) Yellow-Bellied Sapsucker by KV
15) All I want for Christmas ... by FBailey
16) The Locals by Babs
17) Winter Solstice Sunset 2023 by gloria jones
18) The Albert Memorial by Renee Salamon
19) Nacreous clouds by Richard Brown
20) Caught in the Act by JackieR
