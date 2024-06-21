Official Top 20 Chart - Week 722

1) The big catch by Diana
2) Renner Springs by Wylie
3) Sunrise on the beach by PhotoCrazy
4) Splash by haskar
5) Let’s Watch The Sunset by Mark St Clair
6) Buds by *lynn
7) BB by Corinne C
8) Wild Grasses by Peter Dulis
9) Pacific Ocean by Shutterbug
10) Evening along the River Witham by Carole Sandford
11) Sibling love by Kerry McCarthy
12) Large Red Damselfly by carol white
13) Female Red-winged Blackbird by gloria jones
14) Vernazza by KWind
15) Time for some colour #5 by Rob Z
16) Barley fields by LManning (Laura)
17) Marram Grass by JackieR
18) Spreading My Tail Feathers by Jane Pittenger
19) Capri's Tunnel of Love by Taffy
20) late afternoon delights by KoalaGardens🐨
- The big catch by ludwigsdiana
- Renner Springs by pusspup
- Sunrise on the beach by photographycrazy
- Splash by haskar
- Let’s Watch The Sunset by frodob
- Buds by lynnz
- BB by corinnec
- Wild Grasses by pdulis
- Pacific Ocean by shutterbug49
- Evening along the River Witham by carole_sandford
- Sibling love by mccarth1
- Large Red Damselfly by carolmw
- Female Red-winged Blackbird by seattlite
- Vernazza by kwind
- Time for some colour #5 by robz
- Barley fields by ljmanning
- Marram Grass by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
- Spreading My Tail Feathers by jgpittenger
- Capri's Tunnel of Love by taffy
- late afternoon delights by koalagardens